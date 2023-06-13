Houston Texans: 6 players to watch at mini-camp
The Houston Texans start mandatory mini-camp today, as we inch ever closer to the start of the 2023 season. The team has a number of rookies and new players that will be in attendance and Coach Ryans will be conducting his first mini-camp as the head coach.
We wanted to take a look at a handful of players to keep an eye on and how they perform but in reality, the entire team will be interesting to watch and see how they work together, how quickly they are able to absorb the playbook, and how the chemistry may, or may not, develop between key positions.
These are exciting times for the Texans and their fans but I've found it interesting the number of people who don't seem to give the Texans much of a chance in 2023 and while I get it, rookie quarterback, new offensive weapons, new defensive players all around and new coaching staff, there is reason for optimism.
The biggest reason is a weak AFC South division, which we've talked about here at Toro Times on more than one occasion. The Titans are overrated, with a limited quarterback in Tannahill, the Colts have a rookie quarterback as well and the Jaguars won the division a year ago with a 9 - 8 record. Teams have gone worst to first before, so it's not impossible and we've seen some rookie quarterbacks come into this league and have some success.
This team is clearly built to run the ball and I believe will have a top-ten rushing attack. Coach Ryans knows how to run a defense too and will have these guys ready to play. But all that said, here are six players that fans will have an eye on as they begin mini-camp.