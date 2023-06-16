Houston Texans: 5 keys to a successful 2023 season
The Texans' new coaching staff must change the culture
As I stated at the beginning of this article, the Texans have been mired in mediocrity for some time now. The Watson drama was just the start and something they badly needed to move on from, which they have.
The team is now on their fourth head coach since Bill O’Brien’s tenure ended after the 2020 season and has not won more than four games in a season since then. Coach Ryans brings success with him and is well-respected by players and fans around the league.
It will be imperative that Ryans and this new coaching staff instill an attitude of winning within the locker room and get the players, specifically, the leadership on the roster to buy into what Ryans is selling.
Similar to what Coach McDermott did with the Buffalo Bills early in their roster rebuild, Ryans has already signed a few of his former players to join him. This is important for two reasons. It provides instant leadership on the roster, as well as players who can help others learn and understand Ryans’ scheme.
The expectations of making the playoffs should not be placed on this team to determine if 2023 was successful. Proper roster building takes time and patience. I believe the team can get this organization turned around, and it already seems to be headed in the right direction.