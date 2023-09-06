Houston Texans : 5 Boom or Bust players
Boom: Derek Stingley Jr. CB
The first-round selection out of LSU from 2022 made an instant impact on the Texans before getting injured. In his nine games last season Stingley dominated all over the field with one sack, 43 tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception. Stingley will have less pressure thrown on him this season, as the Texans signed many corners to help him out and released beloved veteran Desmond King.
Stingley will have a breakout season, as he is arguably one of the best young cover corners in the league when healthy and paired up with veteran Steven Nelson and Shaquille Griffin he'll be able to grow up and be mentored very easily and quickly. He's great at eliminating space and provides tight coverage in the red zone.
When targeted he only allowed a passer rating of 78.4 in coverage and didn't give up a single touchdown in his rookie campaign and will take a big step forward with his athleticism and growth from last season. I expect him to really shine in this revamped defense and become a huge contributor to this team's success.