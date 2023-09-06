Houston Texans : 5 Boom or Bust players
Boom: Jerry Hughes
Jerry Hughes has been a monster since being drafted in 2010 by the Indianapolis Colts. Over his illustrious 14-year career he's racked up 447 total tackles, 92 tackles for loss, 67 sacks, eighteen forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 21 pass deflections. Before joining the Texans, he dominated for the Bills, where he had back-to-back ten-sack seasons in 2013-2014.
He then joined the Texans last season on a two-year deal, as a veteran presence and an enforcer in the passing game and he lived up to those expectations as he racked up nine sacks, 35 total tackles, ten tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, an interception, and one pass deflection. Last season was his lowest missed tackle percentage of his career at 14.6% while recording nineteen QB pressures.
What I love most about Hughes is he's a great leader, mentor, and person. Last season he was a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award. First-round-selection Will Anderson Jr. compared his play style to Von Miller. Hughes is going into the last year of his contract with the Texans so he has a lot to prove as he is 35 and will have a chip on his shoulder to prove that age is just a number.