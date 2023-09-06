Houston Texans : 5 Boom or Bust players
Bust: Jonathon Greenard
Johnathon Greenard will struggle to find his footing in such a talented defensive rotation with Will Anderson Jr., Jerry Hughes, and Dylan Horton. Greenard was drafted by the Texans in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of the University of Florida.
As a senior with the Gators, he was a menace racking up ten sacks, sixteen tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, an interception, four pass deflections, and 53 total tackles. Greenard has been solid for the Texans since being drafted. He's been a solid addition to the defense.
Greenard is primarily a run-stopper but I think head coach Demeco Ryans will be looking more toward stopping the pass as the league passes more and more each season. Another thing, to note is he's coming off an injury-riddled 2022 campaign where he played in eight games (4 starts).
I believe Greenard is great at stopping the run and has great speed to make heads-up plays but I believe the Texans will eventually give fewer reps in support of TCU's Dylan Horton or Jerry Hughes.