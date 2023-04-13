Houston Texans: 5 biggest draft busts in team history
David Carr - Texans Quarterback
Carr was the Texans’ first-ever draft pick, selecting him first overall in 2002. Expectations for him were high, especially after a stellar senior season at Fresno State. He finished that year with 4,839 yards, 46 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Those numbers helped him earn the 2001 Sammy Baugh Trophy and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
He was a part of the Pro Football Writers Association’s 2002 All-Rookie Team and led the league in completion percentage four years later. However, he threw more interceptions than touchdowns in three of his five seasons with the Texans. Carr also holds infamous records for most times sacked (76) and most fumble recoveries (12) in a single season.
He finished his NFL career mainly as a backup quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants. Carr had 14,452 passing yards, 65 touchdowns, and 71 interceptions in 11 NFL seasons. As a consolation, he was a part of the Giants team that won Super Bowl XLVI over the New England Patriots.