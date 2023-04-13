Houston Texans: 5 biggest draft busts in team history
Travis Johnson - Texans Defensive End
Johnson finished his collegiate career on a high note, finishing with 50 tackles (18 for losses), 12 quarterback pressures, and 2.5 sacks. His efforts earned him First and Second Team All-American distinctions from notable sports media outlets in 2004. The Texans noted his work and selected him with the 16th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, he couldn’t replicate his production during his senior year at Florida State. Injuries limited his playing time, as proven by his nine games in 2006. After four seasons in Houston, Johnson was traded to the San Diego Chargers less than two weeks before the 2009 season started. His fortunes didn’t change, and he was out of the league at age 29. Johnson had 141 tackles, three sacks, and a pick in six seasons.