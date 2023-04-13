Houston Texans: 5 biggest draft busts in team history
Amobi Okoye - Texans Defensive Tackle
Okoye completing his psychology degree in three and a half years shows his academic proficiency. He was also proficient on the football field after tallying 55 tackles and eight sacks in his final year at Louisville. Those marks earned him a First Team All-Big East nod and Associated Press Second Team All-American honors. At 19 years old, he declared for the 2007 NFL Draft, and the Texans took him tenth overall.
While he is the youngest player ever selected in the NFL draft, he started his career strong after being named AFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for September 2007. However, the Texans did not offer him an extension after the 2010 season despite career highs in tackles, tackles for losses, and quarterback hits. Okoye played for the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys before suiting up with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.