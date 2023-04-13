Houston Texans: 5 biggest draft busts in team history
Kevin Johnson - Texans Cornerback
Johnson was a three-year starter at Wake Forest from 2012 to 2014, finishing his collegiate career with 189 total tackles, eight tackles for losses, and seven interceptions. He was projected as the second-best among all cornerback prospects in the 2015 NFL Draft. That’s why the Texans did not hesitate to select him in the first round (16th overall).
After playing 16 games in his rookie season, Johnson suited up for only 18 over the next three years. A.J. Bouye and Kareem Johnson were better options at cornerback while he was inactive. After four seasons in Houston, he had stints with the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns. Johnson had 199 tackles and one interception in six NFL seasons.