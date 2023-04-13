Houston Texans: 5 biggest draft busts in team history
2 of 6
Ross Blacklock - Texans Defensive Tackle
Blacklock was disruptive during his junior season with the TCU Horned Frogs. He finished the team’s 2019 campaign with 40 total tackles, nine tackles for losses, and 3.5 sacks. Those numbers earned him a spot in that year’s First Team All-Big 12. He was also a Freshman All-American and Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2017.
Those credentials convinced the Texans to select him with their second-round selection (40th overall) in the 2020 draft. He was their top pick because they traded their first-rounder as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade. Unfortunately, Blacklock lasted only two seasons in Houston before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. He only has three sacks and 38 tackles as of the 2022 season.