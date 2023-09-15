Houston Texans: 3 ways C.J. Stroud can shine against the Colts
By Brett Hawn
Improvement along the offensive line
One of the bigger gripes with Houston’s week one performance is the impact of the men in the trenches. They did little favors for their rookie signal caller, allowing Stroud to be sacked five times. Penalty issues also plagued the unit against a tough Baltimore front.
The unit will have no easy task against Indianapolis. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is as disruptive of an interior lineman as you can get in the NFL and will demand routine double teams. How the Texans handle those one-on-one situations in protection will ultimately decide the contest.
It is important to understand that while Stroud did well at limiting mistakes in the face of constant pressure, there were still rookie moments. With little game experience, the time to dissect coverages is often a longer interval for rookie quarterbacks.
Every second matters in the NFL, and if the Texans offensive line can guarantee Stroud an extra second or two, it’ll make a world of difference for the team’s passing attack.
Time will tell how this unit stands up to the test. If last week’s showing is a sign of things to come, this could be another rough weekend for C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense.