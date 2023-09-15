Houston Texans: 3 ways C.J. Stroud can shine against the Colts
By Brett Hawn
The run game needs to wake up
Simply put, when C.J. Stroud is your most efficient rusher, things need to change. This isn’t a knock on the rookie, but rather an indication that the Texans employed two backs to ease the pressure off the quarterback, and neither performed up to par last week.
The Ravens were one of the better teams at stopping the run last season, so there were some expected struggles in the run game. However, the run game was completely neutralized, with top backs Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary combining for 53 yards on 18 attempts. Stroud added 20 yards of his own for the Texans rushing attack.
The Colts present a less formidable rush defense and the Texans need to get the ground game going early to capitalize on it. Doing so can make life easier for the quarterback and allow Stroud more time to process his reads and progressions.