Houston Texans: 3 Trades Nick Caserio should attempt to make before NFL Trade Deadline
• The Houston Texans are 3-3 heading into their BYE
• They're behind the Jaguars in the AFC South
• They can challenge them by making any of these 3 trades
Houston Texans NFL Trade Deadline Target #3: Chase Young, DE
The Houston Texans' defensive front has been a strength this season. Having traded back to draft Will Anderson Jr. third overall was a smart move, and so was signing Sheldon Rankins in free agency. Anderson and Rankins joined an already stout group that includes Maliek Collins, Jonathan Greenard, and ageless veteran Jerry Hughes. However, the group still has room for another pass rusher, someone like 2020 second-overall pick Chase Young.
Young would be an intriguing option for teams that want to bolster their pass rush. In fact, his name has been brought up as a potential trade candidate since the offseason. The Washington Commanders already made an investment in Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, so they may need to decide between paying Young or Montez Sweat in 2024. Both of them are slated to hit free agency, and they'll probably be able to keep just one.
By trading Young, Washington would no longer have to make a decision next year and also get future draft assets. However you look at it, that seems like the best course of action. But why should the Texans acquire the Ohio State product?
Young has dealt with a myriad of injuries that have prevented him from reaching his potential. However, he's managed to stay healthy in 2023. Granted, he missed the opener but has been a game-wreaker the past few games. His pass-rush win rate of 20.6 percent and his 18.2 percent rate are ninth among pass rushers in the league. Similarly, he ranks fifth in total pressures with 31.
The Houston Texans could most definitely use that kind of production. They would most likely need to part ways with a third or second-round to land Young but it would be worth it if he can improve an already solid defensive line.