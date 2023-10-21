Houston Texans: 3 Trades Nick Caserio should attempt to make before NFL Trade Deadline
• The Houston Texans are 3-3 heading into their BYE
• They're behind the Jaguars in the AFC South
• They can challenge them by making any of these 3 trades
Houston Texans NFL Trade Deadline Target #3: Marshall Jr., WR
One big reason C.J. Stroud is having a strong rookie campaign is that he's got a wide array of weapons on offense. Nico Collins has become the quarterback's go-to receiver, hauling 29 receptions for 537 yards with three touchdowns. Robert Woods has also delivered when called upon while tight end Dalton Schultz provides a safety valve in the middle.
The Texans need someone to stretch the field. Rookie Tank Dell has at times been that deep threat but that shouldn't stop general manager Nick Caserio from pursuing Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who's been granted permission to seek a trade.
Marshall has become somewhat of an afterthought on the Panthers' offense. A second-round pick in 2021, he was a non-factor in his rookie season. But he made strides in 2022 and finished the year with 28 receptions for 490 yards. However, he's regressed this season and has gone two games without a catch. The former LSU Tiger has caught 16 catches for 114 yards in 2023.
The talent is still there, Marshall may just need a change of scenery. The fact that the Carolina Panthers already gave him permission to look for a team shows they don't see him in their long-term plans and they don't probably expect to get much if they manage to trade him.
All things considered, the third-year pro could be a nice reclamation project for wide receiver coach Ben McDaniels.