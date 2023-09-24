Houston Texans: 3 storylines ahead of Week 3 matchup against Jacksonville Jaguars
What's happened to the Texans' running game
Well, I'm just about ready to throw in the towel on my preseason prediction that the Texans rushing attack would be top ten in the league. So far, stand ranked 29th in rushing, a long way from the top-ten.
I think the problem is two-fold. One is the obvious issue of the offensive line. PFF ranks the Texans offensive line the second worst, ahead of only the New York Giants. This is somewhat misleading though. The Texans battle with the Colts, four of the projected five starting linemen were out, as only Shaq Mason was the only starter on the field.
The second that is part of the issue is this team is playing from behind and forced to pass to try to get back in the games. This is evident by Stroud's 91 pass attempts through two games, which is surprising given the Texans were expected to be a run-first team. If the Texans can get their run game going, Houston might have a competitive offense, but it starts upfront and until the starters get healthy, this will continue to be an issue.