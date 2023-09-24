Houston Texans: 3 storylines ahead of Week 3 matchup against Jacksonville Jaguars
Injuries are tearing through the Texans
It's not just the defense that's getting hit with the injuries but heading into this game, the Texans have a number of key defensive players that will be unable to suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The list includes middle linebacker Denzel Perryman, corner Derek Stingley Jr and safety Jalen Pitre. All three might be the best at their respective positions too.
As I mentioned, it's not just the defense but the offensive line has been hit hard too. The injuries up front started early too, with Kenyon Green out for the season and Juice Scruggs missing time as well. Now Laremy Tunsil is again ruled out of the Texans tilt with the Jaguars. Fortunately, Scruggs should be a go and that should help but the line but without the team's best lineman, it's never good.