Houston Texans: 3 Predictions for C.J Stroud vs. Bryce Young Week 8 Showdown
Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction #2: C. J Stroud will excel against Ejiro Evero Pass rush
Finding the endzone will help C.J. Stroud find his rhythm against a struggling defense. The Panthers are a developing unit hoping to find success. Ejiro Evero is a mastermind and is capable of shutting down the league's best offenses. He's had a rough time converting Carolina into a lockdown group. This season, the Panthers rank 29th in defensive grading. They've allowed 42 points in consecutive weeks. Jared Goff and Tua Tagolvailoa threw three touchdown passes when facing Ejiro's group. We expect Stroud to duplicate their results this weekend.
Laremy Tunsil and George Fant have a vital role on Sunday. They must help keep their quarterback clean against an aggressive pass rush. The Panthers rank twelfth in rushing the quarterback (72.8) this season. Brian Burns and Derrick Brown are explosive and agile defensive linemen. They are paid to hunt quarterbacks. C.J. Stroud is next on the list. Assistance from tight ends will give Houston's rookie more time in the pocket. The Texans rank 14th in pass blocking (66.7) and must use all personnel to ensure Stroud remains clean.