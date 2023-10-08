Houston Texans: 3 key takeaways from Week 5 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons
By Brett Hawn
Linebacker Blake Cashman continues to impress
The Houston Texans defense had an up-and-down performance against the Atlanta Falcons, but linebacker Blake Cashman continued to do his thing.
The 2019 fifth-round pick of the New York Jets has continued to make his mark in his second NFL home. After an injury-filled tenure in the Big Apple, Cashman has found new life with the Houston Texans.
The 2022 season marked the first time that Cashman has appeared in more than seven contests, making 16 total appearances. In those games, Cashman played mostly a reserve role, finishing the season with 26 total tackles (four for loss), and a career-high five quarterback hits.
So far in 2023, Cashman’s role has been expanded, with today’s performance being a fitting encore for his efforts. The 27-year-old recorded nine tackles, and two for loss, while also being consistently disruptive in both the pass and rushing defense.
With injuries creeping into the Texans linebacker corps early on, Cashman has been a pleasant surprise. If he can stay on the field, I see him being a weekly impact contributor for this Houston defense.