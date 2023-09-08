Houston Texans: 3 key players to watch on offense
By Brett Hawn
Josh Jones
Houston’s most recent trade acquisition will have an important role to play Sunday afternoon. After numerous injuries to the Texans offensive line, veteran offensive guard Josh Jones will be relied upon as one of the five protectors for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Jones had a serviceable 2022 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran amassed a 76.5 grade according to PFF, while committing nine penalties and allowing four sacks. Known for his pass protection, Jones will be relied upon heavily to keep Houston’s rookie signal-caller upright.
One can make the argument that the Texans' offensive line is the most important unit to keep an eye on Sunday. The Ravens possess a great deal of defensive firepower, including a solid linebacking core and pass rush along the edges.
Stopping that front will be no easy task and key contributors need to arise along the unit for the Texans offense to have any chance. Josh Jones is at the forefront of those efforts.