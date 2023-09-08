Houston Texans: 3 key players to watch on offense
By Brett Hawn
Dameon Pierce
To help alleviate the pressure off C.J. Stroud, the run game will need to provide positive contributions. The task won’t be easy, as the Ravens possessed the third-best defense in the league last season while allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards.
With many of the same faces intact for Baltimore, how can the Houston Texans breakthrough on the ground? Running back Dameon Pierce.
The 23-year-old had an impressive rookie campaign, tallying 939 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 13 games according to Pro Football Reference. Pierce’s bruiser rushing style and tendency to fight for extra yards played a large part in his success, despite Houston’s problems along the offensive line.
With the starting job firmly in his grasp, Pierce is the man tasked with leading the charge in the Texans run game this weekend. Getting off to a quick start can prove immensely beneficial for Stroud and the rest of the offense. For a rookie quarterback getting his feet wet, having a ground game to rely on is paramount. Dameon Pierce will be at the forefront of those efforts.