Houston Texans: 3 intriguing storylines ahead of Miami Dolphins showdown
By Brett Hawn
Can Tank Dell build on his outstanding debut?
Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell is a force to be reckoned with on the field. He showed that in Foxborough, emerging as arguably the most impressive wideout on the field during that contest when he recorded five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown against a solid Patriots secondary.
That dominance has continued in joint practices this week as has his budding chemistry with Stroud, with the pair connecting for multiple touchdowns during Wednesday’s team periods. The rookie third-rounder has shown massive growth throughout the offseason and is one of the Texans' brightest stars thus far.
Previously at Toro Times, we discussed the possibility of Dell emerging as the primary wide receiver in the Texans offense, and with consistent showings such as the one in Foxborough and in practice, that may not be too far out of line to suggest. Veteran Robert Woods carries the most experience, Nico Collins is also a tenured vet, but Dell has flashed what no Texans wide receiver has since the departure of DeAndre Hopkins; the wow factor.
The Dolphins' secondary will be a tough test, even without the presence of All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. If Dell can continue to shine on the brightest stage, consideration for a larger role in the offense will be hard to ignore.