Houston Texans: 3 important takeaways from Week 2 loss.
By Brett Hawn
Could Nico Collins be the wide receiver one for Houston?
For the second straight week, veteran wideout Nico Collins has shown off his impressive skills. The 24-year-old had his most impressive game as a pro, tallying 146 receiving yards on seven catches and a receiving touchdown.
Previously at Toro Times, we broke down the burgeoning chemistry between Stroud and Collins and its positive impact on the Texans' passing attack. More of the same was shown in the team’s home opener.
Through two games played, Collins has emerged as a legit breakout candidate, amassing 13 catches for 222 yards and a touchdown. At this current pace, beating previous career highs of 481 receiving yards and two touchdowns is easily attainable for the talented wideout.
It is no question that the Texans are in desperate need of a number one option to boost their young offense. Could the team perhaps have found their in-house solution?
The season is still young and there is plenty of football yet to be played, but Collins has looked like that guy thus far.