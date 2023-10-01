Houston Texans: 3 important takeaways from a thrilling Week 4 performance
By Brett Hawn
Jonathan Greenard paces the Texans' edge rush
One of the more underrated facets of this Texans' victory was their solid performance in the pass rush. Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was a big part of that today.
The 26-year-old’s two sacks on the day were more than he had all of last season, and his three tackles for loss were a massive boon to a complete defensive performance.
This contest was very reminiscent of the 2021 season for Greenard, where he finished with eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and nine tackles for loss in 12 appearances.
With that in mind, this kind of production is not new for him, but injury troubles severely hampered his 2022 campaign. With a clean bill of health to start the season, Greenard has picked up right where he left off.
Greenard showed everybody today just how important he is to the success of the Texans defensive line. With head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke focusing heavily on an aggressive front, Greenard will continue to be one of the more prominent players in the team’s edge rush rotation.