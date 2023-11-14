3 biggest overreactions after Houston Texans' upset win in the Jungle
The Texans came into week ten with a huge chip on their shoulder and underdog favorites against a strong Bengals offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja'marr Chase. Both teams did not disappoint as they both left it all on the field as the Texans crushed the Bengals last-second comeback hopes with a game-winning field goal by former XFL kicker Matt Amendola.
We saw yet again another amazing performance by C.J. Stroud and the offense. Stroud went 23/39 with 356 yards, a touchdown, an interception, an 87.1 passer rating, and a 71.1 QBR rating. He continued to put pressure on the Bengals all game to make big plays on defense while forcing Burrow and the rest of the Bengals offense to focus on keeping up all game. The Texans had an amazing game on both sides of the ball with that being said here are three overactions from Texans big week ten victory over the Bengals
1. Devin Singletary deserves to be the starting running back
The Texans have struggled all season to move the ball on the ground all season until this week's big win over the Bengals. The Texans ran for a season-high 188 yards on the ground which is thanks to Devin Singletary's breakout game where he ran for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown on a five yards per carry average on 30 touches.
Singletary consistently exploited many open gaps left by the Bengals run defense as shown by his elite vision and quick efficient cuts allowed him to push the chains. Singletary when given the ball this season has run the ball like a maniac. He runs hard and proves that he deserves to obtain more carries in a game.
I believe Pierce should be the #2 running back on the depth chart only because Singletary looks like he wants the carries more than Pierce and Singletary has proved he can make big plays with the ball in his hand and move the chains with ease. Singletary has been more consistent and been able to pick up more yards per carry and first downs.
You may argue that Pierce is hurt that's not fair but you look at the numbers Singletary just surpassed Pierce in yards, yards per carry, first downs, and success rate and he still has 17 fewer carries this season than Pierce. Singletary is a proven veteran who can make plays out of nothing and who will give you all he has and provide you with at least 700-800 yards a season.
2. The Texans have arguably the best defense in the league
The Texans played absolutely outstanding in week ten as they made Joe Burrow's life miserable behind center. Burrow threw 347 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked four times while throwing two interceptions while accumulating a 37 QBR rating.
The defense also kept playmaker Joe Mixon in check as he took eleven carries for only 46 yards. Mixon and a touchdown. One player who stepped up big was former Bears safety Deandre Houston-Carson. Carson was signed from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad on Halloween and was elevated to replace injured veteran Jimmie Ward.
Over his seven-year career with the Bears, he accumulated three interceptions, three forced fumbles, 139 tackles, and eight pass deflections in 94 games. In his Texans debut, he was excellent as he accumulated seven tackles, a pass deflection, an and interception. The other interception was made by Shaquill Griffin who finished the game with five tackles and a pass deflection.
Another big contributor was Sheldon Rankins who had three sacks and two tackles for loss. The Texans defense has continued to shut down the run and wreak havoc on quarterbacks while forcing lots of turnovers. If the Texans can clean up the missed tackles the Texans could surprise the Jaguars for the division title.
3. Noah Brown is the best WR4 in the league
Noah Brown was signed this offseason as a great veteran presence who was underappreciated in Dallas. Brown has been given opportunities recently due to the injury of Nico Collins. Brown has been excellent as he's had back-to-back 150+ yard receiving games. This week against the Bengals he caught seven passes for 172 yards, seven first downs, and a 24.6 average yards per catch. He's the third player in Texans history to record back-to-back 150 yard games since Deandre Hopkins.
His last two dominant performances have put him third on the team in receiving yards with 439 while leading the team in average yards per reception with 20.9. He's currently on pace to have the best receiving season of his career. Last season was his best season where he caught 43 passes for 555 yards, three touchdowns, and 12.9 average yards per reception.
Brown brings a strong taller receiver with the ability to break tackles and fight for extra yards he was a big reason the Texans were able to hit the game-winning field goal as he made a catch and run to the Bengals' 23-yard line. Brown is a hard-nosed pass catcher who isn't afraid to put his body on the line to help his team win.