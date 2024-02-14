Houston Texans 2025 Super Bowl odds (Oddsmakers believe Texans are contenders)
Houston is a longshot in a crowded AFC to win the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.
The Houston Texans were one of the best stories in the NFL last season.
Houston completed a worst-to-first turnaround in the AFC South, going from NFL bottom feeder to contender with a first-year head coach.
Houston, which had a preseason win total of 6.5 games, won seven of its final 10 games to steal the AFC South title from the Jacksonville Jaguars behind quarterback C.J. Stroud. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft was recently named the NFL Rookie of the Year and showed up on the game’s biggest stage, throwing for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns in a first-round playoff win over the Cleveland Browns.
Houston was blown out in the AFC Divisional Round by the Baltimore Ravens, but expectations are sky-high with the Texans and NFL Coach of the Year runner-up DeMeco Ryans. Can Houston build off last year’s division title and playoff win?
The Texans are still a longshot to go all the way. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Houston is the sixth-favorite in the AFC to win the Super Bowl at +2500 ($100 bet wins $2,500). That gives Houston an implied probability of 3.85% to win the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
Overall, Houston is the 10th favorite to win the Super Bowl and face a tough path to get there in a crowded AFC. The Texans are the sixth-favorite in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+900), Buffalo Bills (+1200), Cincinnati Bengals (+1500) and Miami Dolphins (+2000).
After storming back to win the AFC South, Houston faces a tough first-place schedule that includes matchups with fellow division champions in the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.
Houston Texans Super Bowl 59 Odds
Despite long odds to win the Super Bowl, oddsmakers are showing love to Stroud after throwing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns while only throwing 5 interceptions in his rookie season. Stroud is the fourth-favorite to be named the AP NFL MVP for the 2024 season at +1100, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (+650), Josh Allen (+800) and Joe Burrow (+1000).
CJ Stroud 2024 NFL MVP Odds
