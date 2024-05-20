Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Week 9: At New York Jets
Thursday, October 31st, 7:15 PM CST, Amazon Prime Video
Overall Series: New York Jets 7 wins, Houston Texans, 3 wins
Last Matchup: Jets won 30-6, December 10th, 2023
A Halloween matchup to avenge a game that I believe the Texans overlooked last season. The New York Jets are looking to be an AFC contender led by stellar offensive power and a strong defense. Aaron Rodgers will be back and looking to be on fire. The defense that helped keep the Jets in moderate viability will look to rock the Texans offense for a second straight year. It will be our job to be more prepared for this matchup and ready to avenge last season's loss.
One thing I'm excited about is to see how CJ Stroud actually stacks up against Aaron Rodgers. Anytime you get to see where you stand early on against a future Hall of Famer. I believe this will be another hard-fought game and luckily we should avoid the gross New York/New Jersey weather. With a goal of toppling a potential AFC contender, all eyes should be focused on taking down Rodger's Jets.
Projection: Texans win 28-20