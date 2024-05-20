Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Week 6: New England Patriots
Sunday, October 13th, Noon CST, CBS
Overall Series: New England Patriots 11 wins, Houston Texans 3 wins, 0 draws
Last Matchup: Patriots won 25-22, October 10th, 2021
After a relatively busy opening month and a half, we have a bit of a smooth landing in week 6 against the rebuilding New England Patriots. Depending on how the Patriots are functioning by week 6 we may be facing a familiar face in Jacoby Brissett or rookie 3rd overall pick Drake Maye. Either way, I think this rendition of the Patriots may be more worried about the future than the present. Their skill position players lack any relative star power and their defense will be fine under rookie head coach Jerod Mayo, but I don't see it being enough to make this game competitive.
On the Texans' end of things, we do not want to treat this game like a cakewalk. This could be viewed as a trap game last the Jets game was last season prior to CJ Stroud being hurt in MetLife Stadium and Zach Wilson looked like an actual quarterback against us. The Patriots are focused on the future but if we aren't locked ino the present, a game we absolutely should win will slip by us.
Projection: Texans win 28-10