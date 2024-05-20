Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Week 5: Buffalo Bills
Sunday, October 6th, Noon CST, CBS
Overall Series: Houston Texans 6 wins, Buffalo Bills 5 wins, 0 draws
Last Matchup: Bills won 40-0, October 3rd, 202
A top-notch AFC showdown between one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen and one of the best young up-and-coming quarterbacks CJ Stroud. Another key aspect of this game is how will Stefon Diggs fare against his former team. It was reported during the trade inquiries for Diggs that the Kansas City Chiefs wanted to make a deal but the Bills wouldn't send him to their. But giving Stroud another weapon may prove to be fatal to the Bills.
It will be interesting to see how the ever-growing offense of the Texans will go against what looks like the weakest defense Buffalo has had in the Josh Allen era. They lost a lot of good veteran players as cap casualties and it'll be left to Sean McDermott to make it work. On the Texans' defensive side, it'll be another challenge for the secondary to slow down Josh Allen. Regardless of losing weapons, Allen is going to be a threat in the passing and the run game and we also have to be prepared for what he can do. This will also be the debut of the new Reppin' H-Town jerseys.
Projection: Bills win 24-20