Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Week 3: At Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, September 22nd, Noon CST, CBS
Overall Series: Minnesota Vikings 5 Wins, Texans 0 Wins, 0 Draws
Last Matchup: Vikings won 31-23, October 4th, 2020
One of the two teams the Houston Texans have never beaten, the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is going to be an interesting one. One: We've never beaten them in any of the 5 previous matchups. Two: Which quarterback are we facing? Journeyman veteran Sam Darnold or rookie JJ McCarthy? I believe that will be key in the matchup and how the game plan is made. With superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson and second-year Jordan Addison will give our secondary another early test to see how they stack up against some of the elite talent. The NFC North is not a division to sleep on. Every team is going to be a battle. I don't expect the Vikings to take this season lying down.
The Vikings went 7-10 last year due to former quarterback Kirk Cousins popping his Achilles tendon and went through a Mary-go-round of quarterback after that. Kevin O'Connell is still a top-10 coach in the NFL. We are getting a good early test in the season with 3 straight offenses that are going to push our defense. Hopefully, we are ready for this early gauntlet.
Projection: Vikings win 28-24