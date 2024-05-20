Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Week 2: Chicago Bears
Sunday, September 15th, 7:20 PM CST, NCB
Overall Series: Houston Texans 4 Wins, Chicago Bears 2 Wins, 0 Draws
Last Matchup: Bears won 23-20, September 25th, 2022
Almost 2 years to the day of our previous matchup, the Houston Texans clash with 2024 number-one overall pick Caleb Williams and the revamped Chicago Bears. Our first primetime game of the season on NBC will have plenty of star power between both teams: The Texans with the reigning offensive and defensive players of the year with CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr, Joe Mixon, Stefon Diggs, Derek Stingley Jr, and Tank Dell. The Bears with Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen, and Montez Sweat. It'll be a great test for both quarterbacks to go up against stalwart defenses early in the season to see how they stack.
A chance to show the world what CJ Stroud can do early in the season will be valuable to see what our improvements have been. And getting to tackle the next considered generational quarterback talent in Caleb Williams early will be fun. Anytime we get to sharpen our defense against a potentially stacked offense will prepare us for matches later down the road.
Projection: Texans win 28-21