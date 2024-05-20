Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Weeks 1 & 8: Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, September 8th @ Indianapolis, Sunday, October 27th, Noon CST, CBS
Overall Series: Indianapolis 32 Wins Houston 11 Wins 1 Draw
Last Matchup: Texans won 23-19, January 6th, 2024
Beginning the 2024 regular season where the Texans ended their 2023 regular season with our AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts, the Texans look to defend their AFC South title right out of the gates. The Colts are looking to build off a solid 9-8 2023 season with the return of 2023 4th overall pick Anthony Richardson.
Richardson looked to be on a positive trajectory before having a season-ending injury and is looking to bounce back. The CJ Stroud vs Anthony Richardson matchup should be a great rivalry for years to come, health permitting. The Colts drafted Laiatu Latu out of UCLA to boost their defense and get after Stroud to slow us down and Latu going against Tunsil and Howard will be a key matchup to watch
The last 5 matchups between the Texans and Colts have been 2 wins, 2 losses, and a draw. Despite Indianapolis' heavy command of the overall series, we give them our best effort more times than not because of the division rivalry. I'm expecting both matchups to be that of a heavyweight boxing match, with both teams giving their best efforts and game plan.
Projection: Week 1 24-21 Texans Victory
Projection: Week 8 28-18 Texans Victory