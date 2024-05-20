Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Week 17: Baltimore Ravens
Wednesday, December 25th, 3:30 PM CST, Netflix
Overall Series: Baltimore Ravens 10 wins, Houston Texans 2 wins, 0 draws
Last Matchup: Ravens won 34-10, January 20th, 2024
The final matchup of the holiday gauntlet and boy oh boy is it a tough one. CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans started the 2023 NFL season with a loss to Baltimore and ended the 2023 season with a loss to Baltimore. But hey. It's Christmas and we should hope Santa delivers the game plan to finally break that 5 game-losing streak the Texans are currently on against the Ravens. The emotional weight of this game will be felt. The fatigue of 3 games in 10 days will absolutely be felt. We have to lock in as hard as ever.
Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is going to be looking to break through this season and the postseason to chase that Super Bowl ring and the Ravens brought former Titans running back Derrick Henry along to run through defenses. I hope this matchup is different. The playoff loss in January was rough but don't expect the Texans to allow the Ravens to continue to dominate them. This should be a fun gift to unwrap. Hopefully, the Ravens don't deliver coal.
Projection: Ravens win 28-18