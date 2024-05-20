Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Week 16: At Kansas City Chiefs
Saturday December 21st, Noon, NBC
Overall Series: Kansas City Chiefs 9 wins, Houston Texans 5 wins, 0 draws
Last Matchup: Chiefs won 30-24, December 18th, 2022
The team to beat in the NFL: the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. This is going to be the game of the year for the Houston Texans. How do we stack up against the top dog in the entire league? Can we rise to the occasion? I believe we can. CJ Stroud isn't going to buckle and bend the knee to Patrick Mahomes. I believe this will be the game where we see everything the Houston Texans can give. The Chiefs had a good free agency period and a good draft but unfortunately have had a less-than-ideal offseason with off-the-field issues. How will they overcome what's going on? That will be tested. This could potentially be a playoff preview.
CJ Stroud wants to be one of the greatest to ever do it and here is an early career test to try and beat the best currently doing it. DeMeco Ryans will have his defense pulling out every trick he can throw at Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. This is game 2 of 3 in a 10-day stretch and possibly the biggest of the 3. If the Houston Texans truly want to have Super Bowl aspirations, this is the game to prove it.
Projection: Texans win 35-34