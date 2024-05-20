Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Week 15: Miami Dolphins
December 15th, Noon CST, CBS
Overall Series: Houston Texans 8 wins, Miami Dolphins 3 wins, 0 draws
Last Matchup: Dolphins won 30-15, November 27th, 2022
The end of the AFC East and the start of a very heavy end-of-the-season gauntlet for the Houston Texans begins with the Miami Dolphins. Probably the fastest team in the NFL by a long shot, our secondary is going to have to be on top of their game. An offense sporting Tyreek Hill, Jalen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr, and De'Von Achane is going to be tough to completely stop. Our margin for error is going to be slim to none.
With key defensive losses, the Dolphins are going to be in a lot of shootouts and it feels like it will come down to who blinks first. With this being the first of three games in the span of 10 days, the Texans won't be afforded a lot of breaks and gifts. Being mentally prepared to run a track meet defensively will help us out in the end.
Projection: Dolphins win 32-28