Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Weeks 12 & 18: Tennessee Titans
Week 12: Sunday, November 24th, Noon CST, CBS, Week 18: TBD
Overall Series: Tennessee Titans 23 wins, Houston Texans 21 wins, 0 draws
Last Matchup: Texans won 23-3, December 31st, 2023
The final installment of the 2024 AFC South division matchups, is the Tennessee Titans. While they hold a slight lead over the overall series, I think the Titans are in a prime position to not be very good this season. Will Levis is still an unknown as a franchise quarterback and they will be trying to figure that out. They pushed out Mike Vrabel and brought in former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to get the team more offensively driven. We will see what will happen. The Texans are on a 3-game-winning streak against the Titans, including a game where Case Keenum led the Texans to victory in Nashville while the Titans wore the Houston Oilers throwback uniforms.
The Titans are kind of mired in inconsistency. There should be hope for a good 2024 series but it will depend on the franchise outlook of tanking for tomorrow or fighting for today. The Texans should dispatch of our rivals in short order and could possibly even the series with a season sweep. More information will come about week 18 as the season progresses.
Week 12 Projection: Texans win 28-10
Week 18 Projection: Texans win 21-14