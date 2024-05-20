Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Week 11: At Dallas Cowboys
Monday, November 18th, 7:15 PM CST, ESPN
Overall Series: Dallas Cowboys 4 wins, Houston Texans 2 wins, 0 draws
Last Matchup: Cowboys won 27-23, December 11th, 2022,
The Texas Rivalry has been renewed in the 2024 NFL season! Monday Night Football on ESPN in Dallas, Texas against our in-state rival. And I don't know what to expect from the Cowboys. Truly. Their offseason was spent with a smart enough draft and losing key pieces on the roster due to cap casualties and an incredibly quiet free agency period. For 'All In' it doesn't look that way. The Texans made more moves to maximize CJ Stroud's opportunities for 2024 than the Cowboys. And it looks like this could possibly be Dak Prescott's final season in Dallas so depending on how the Cowboy's season is going it could be a dangerous game or it could be a 'look into the future game'.
It will be fun for everyone to see CJ Stroud go against his buddy Micah Parsons and see what that looks like on a football field for the first time since their college days at Ohio State and Penn State. I think the game will be entertaining but like the Jaguars, I don't know what to make of the Cowboys. 3 straight 12-5 seasons say we should brace for anything to happen, their offseason says maybe not. It will be fun to watch Stefon Diggs go up against his brother Trevon on Dallas' defense. Make this game annual, NFL. The State of Texas wants and needs it.
Projection: Texans win 35-21