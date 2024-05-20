Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Week 10: Detroit Lions
November 10th, 7:20 PM CST, NBC
Overall Series: Houston Texans 4 wins, Detroit Lions 1 win, 0 draws
Last Matchup: Texans won 41-25, November 26th, 2020
The final piece of the NFC North Gauntlet: The Detroit Lions. Coming off of a stellar 2023 campaign that saw Jared Goff help lead the Lions not only to their first playoff win in 32 years but led them to an NFC Championship appearance and was also giving the San Fransisco 49ers everything they had. The Lions seem posed to be a consistent NFC contender and will be looking to claw away the Texans' series lead over them. The offensive firepower the Lions possess is going to be another major test for our defense to stop. Their defensive improvements are nothing to scoff at, led by Aiden Hutchinson and a lot of fire.
Over halfway through the season and this matchup should be the final major NFC hurdle because I don't have a great opinion about week 11. The benefit for the Texans for week 10 will be 10 days off between the Jets game and the Lions game plus it is Sunday night. That will be more than enough rest to be ready for the final NFC Hurdle. This will be the 2024 debut of the new Texans Battle Red jersey.
Projection: Lions win 26-21