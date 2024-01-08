Houston Texans 2024 playoff schedule: Dates, TV channel, start times, opponents
After winning the AFC South in Week 18, the Texans will face a familiar opponent in next weekend's Wild Card round.
With Saturday night's road win over the Colts, the Texans' solidified not just a spot in the playoffs, but also their place as one of this year's biggest surprises. Thanks in large part to the dynamic rookie head coach-QB combo of DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud – both of whom will be up for plenty of postseason awards – and also the Jaguars' late season collapse, the Texans will be hosting playoff football at NRG Stadium next weekend for the first time since 2019's overtime win against the Bills. Here are all the details you need to know.
What seed are the Houston Texans in the playoffs?
The Texans head into Wild Card weekend as the AFC's 4-seed.
Who will the Texans play in the playoffs?
The Texans will play the Cleveland Browns next week. They should be plenty familiar with one another: the two teams played each other less than a month ago, with the Browns (comfortably) winning, 36-22, on Christmas Eve. It should be noted, however, that Stroud was still dealing with symptoms from an earlier concussion and didn't play. Instead, Davis Mills started and threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Texans NFL playoff dates, times, TV channel
Game
Date
Time
TV Channel
Wild Card Round
vs. Cleveland Browns
Sat. Jan 13
430 PM ET
NBC
2024 NFL Wild Card Round dates, times, and scores
Saturday, Jan. 13
Browns vs. Texans - 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
TBD - 8 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Sunday, Jan. 14
TBD - 1 p.m. ET
Packers vs. Cowboys - 4:05 p.m. ET
Rams vs. Lions - 8:15 p.m. ET
Monday Jan. 15
Eagles vs Buccaneers - 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
2024 NFL Divisional Round dates and times
- Saturday, Jan. 20: TBD
- Sunday, Jan. 21: TBD
2024 Conference Championship Game dates and times
- AFC Championship Game - Sunday, Jan. 28: TBD
- NFC Championship Game - Sunday, Jan. 28: TBD
