Houston Texans 2023 season betting preview: Super Bowl odds, win total prediction, prop bets and more
A full betting guide for the Houston Texans 2023 NFL season.
The Houston Texans were a Davis Mills bomb of a touchdown away from having the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft. Instead, they drafted CJ Stroud second and then traded back up to third overall and selected the best defensive player in the draft, Will Anderson.
They also signed DeMeco Ryans as their head coach in hopes that he'll lead this team into a new era.
So, now that a new era in the Texans history has begun, can they take a significant step forward this season? Time will tell.
If you want my best bet for the Texans, you can find it in my "32 bets for 32 teams" article, which you can read here.
In this article, I'm going to break down the full list of futures bets for the Texans season. Let's dive into it.
Houston Texans Super Bowl 58 odds
The Houston Texans have the longest odds to win the Super Bowl, alongside the Arizona Cardinals. To be fair, this shouldn't be a huge surprise to many Texans fans. There are no Super Bowl expectations for the Texans this year. A successful season is a few more wins than last year and a strong showing from CJ Stroud and Will Anderson.
At +18000, the Texans have a 0.55% chance of winning the Super Bowl. If you do want to place a bet on them to achieve the feat, a $100 bet would win you a profit of $18,000 if they manage to pull off the improbable.
Houston Texans win total prediction for 2023 season
The good news for Texans fans is oddsmakers expect the Texans to take a step forward last year. Their win total is set at 6.5. Even if their final tally of wins hits one game UNDER, they'll still finish with a 6-11 record which would be the best record they've had since 2019.
I like the OVER in this spot, especially at plus-money. I'm a big fan of DeMeco Ryans and I think he can help lead this team take a step forward. The Texans also have the seventh easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponent win totals.
Houston Texans odds to win AFC South
I'll say this about the Texans chances to win the AFC South. I won't be betting on them myself, but I'd much prefer to bet on them at +1000 odds than the Titans at +310 or the Colts at +550.
The AFC South is going to go through Jacksonville this season, and it's tough to argue otherwise. But, if you're looking for a complete longshot bet to win a division this season, the Texans at 10/1 might be the most attractive bet in the NFL.
Houston Texans odds to win AFC
Houston Texans odds to make the playoffs
The Texans are still longshots to make the NFL Playoffs. It's pretty unlikely as they're still a year or two away from truly being a contender, especially with how hard the AFC is this season.
At +520 odds, their implied probability of making the playoffs is 16.13%. A $100 bet would win your a profit of $520 if they're able to pull it off.
Best Houston Texans season-long prop bet
Will Anderson Defensive Rookie of the Year +400
As I wrote in my "32 bets for 32 teams" article, Will Anderson to win Defensive Rookie of the Year is my best bet for the Texans. This is what I wrote:
"Will Anderson is the betting favorite to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, but I think his price is still more than fair at +500.
"He was the first defensive player selected in the NFL Draft when the Houston Texans went CJ Stroud and Anderson with back-to-back picks. What I like most about Anderson in his rookie season is that he’ll get to learn from one of the best defenders in Texans history, DeMeco Ryans, who has taken over as head coach."
