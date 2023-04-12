Houston Texans: 2 wide receivers they could select with the 12th pick of the NFL Draft
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - WR - Ohio State
Some scouts have said Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best wide receiver in this class and it’s possible he could go later in the draft than 12 overall or possibly sooner; however, with the Texans’ need at the position, this makes sense.
Smith-Njigba is 6’1″ and weighs about 196 pounds. At the combine, he ran a 4.52, not blazing but adequate. Those numbers don’t really pop but he brings elite quickness and an ability to find open spots. Despite lacking elite-level speed, he’s still able to get downfield, creating separation with excellent route-running ability. He’s also solid in run blocking.
Smith-Njigba’s junior year, 2022, was cut short by a hamstring injury. The injury limited him to just three games, recording only four receptions all season. Additionally, as a freshman, he played in seven games, making ten receptions. It was his sophomore year in 2021 that was extraordinary.
In that 2021 season, Smith-Njigba caught 95 passes for 1,606 (Big Ten record) yards and nine touchdowns, producing the single greatest season in Big Ten history. He also set a Rose Bowl record that season with 347 receiving yards on 15 receptions, earning him MVP honors for the game.