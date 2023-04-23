Houston Texans Draft: Top 10 sleeper picks in the 2023 draft for the Texans
7. Clark Phillips III, Cornerback Utah
The Texans have a solid cornerback room by all means but when you add a versatile, aggressive ball hawk like Clark Phillips to your CB room you create a scary defense. This man is a must-have on your team this season as he had six interceptions, with two pick-sixes, two tackles for loss, a sack, six pass deflections, and 24 tackles.
Phillips is a little undersized at 5'10 and 191 pounds but makes up for it with his physical coverage, incredible ability to read quarterbacks, and high-point the ball in coverage. He's a very good downhill tackler and reminds me a lot of Mike Hilton. If he's on the board in round two, look for Houston to snatch him up.
When I watch Phillips' film he reminds of me Trevon Diggs. Aggressive corner with a great eye for the ball in the coverage. The NFL is progressively passing the ball more each year which in turn requires quality corner depth. Phillips is the perfect lockdown corner needed along side Stingley.