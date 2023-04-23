Houston Texans Draft: Top 10 sleeper picks in the 2023 draft for the Texans
6. Josh Whyle, Tight End University of Cincinnati
The Texans need talent at tight end and a mid-round projected tight end like Josh Whyle is the perfect selection. Whyle shows off great route-running skills and has a nose for the end zone. He's a very solid swing blocker and isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in the trenches.
Whyle racked up 1,062 yards for the Bearcats and found the end zone 15 times. He's a fantastic red zone threat and runs a solid 4.69 40-yard dash. He has great pass-catching skills and a big work ethic. He's not afraid to give it his all. He's the perfect player to rely on in the red zone with his great catch radius.
My player comparison for Whyle would be Hayden Hurst. They both make big plays when needed and are solid run blockers. They both provide their quarterback with a consistent target in the red zone and understand how to use their size to their advantage after the catch.