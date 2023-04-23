Houston Texans Draft: Top 10 sleeper picks in the 2023 draft for the Texans
5. Tyler Scott, Wide Receiver University of Cincinnati
Tyler Scott surprised many scouts with his 4.4 second 40-time. Scott brings speed and excellent run-after-catch ability. Many scouts write he has some footwork and route running work to do but his speed offers valuable downfield ability and dangerous punt return potential.
Over his two-year career with the Bearcats, he racked up over 1,400 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, and 16.9 average yards per catch. Last season, he had 899 yards, nine receiving touchdowns, and an average of 16.6 yards per catch.
Texans will look to add some talent to their receiving corps. His downfield ability and agility after the catch will make him a necessity for a team looking for big play ability. He reminds me of Mecole Hardman, fast, shifty, versatile, and able to take jet sweeps and make big play when needed. Scott is the perfect Day 2 name to watch for.