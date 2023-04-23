Houston Texans Draft: Top 10 sleeper picks in the 2023 draft for the Texans
4. Deuce Vaughn, Running Back Kansas State
Deuce Vaughn is my favorite player in this draft because he's arguably the most underrated player in this draft due to his size. Vaughn is 5'5" and 179 pounds, which would put him as the shortest player in the league. He makes up for it with his blazing speed, low center of gravity, and upfield cuts.
Vaughn showed size doesn't matter as he was unstoppable for Kansas State racking up a career total of 3,604 yards rushing, 34 rushing touchdowns, and 5.5 yards per carry. While adding 1,280 yards receiving and nine receiving touchdowns. He's a projected Day-three selection and he'd be a perfect third-down back for the Texans with his pass-catching ability and agility.
He reminds me of a more athletic and scarier Darren Sproles and will make a major impact on any team that drafts him with his agility, speed, and versatility. Watch for him to be a dark horse to be offensive rookie of the year.