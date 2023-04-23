Houston Texans Draft: Top 10 sleeper picks in the 2023 draft for the Texans
3. Andrew Vorhees, Guard USC
Voorhees is a very versatile and experienced lineman who would have gone in the first round if not for tearing his ACL at the combine. Still, he impressed scouts with 38 reps, which led all lineman prospects. Before tearing his ACL he was considered the best guard in the draft.
Vorhees sits at 6'6" and 325 pounds. His size and length strike fear in defensive linemen as they have trouble getting through his strong frame and great use of his hands in pass protection. He gets up to the second level on run plays quickly and efficiently.
PFF ranks Voorhees at 115 in the whole draft class and was graded with an 81.9 PFF grade last season for the Trojans. He played over 2,774 career snaps and allowed only 41 QB hurries, five QB hits, and eight sacks at guard and tackle. His versatility, experience, and consistency will be a must-have for the Texans if available in the third round.