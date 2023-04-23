Houston Texans Draft: Top 10 sleeper picks in the 2023 draft for the Texans
2. Andre Carter II, Linebacker Army
If I'm the Texans and am looking for an impact player I'd select Andre Carter II. Carter would be the first linebacker drafted out of the Army and the first since Caleb Campbell in 2008. Carter is currently projected to go in rounds two or three. He has major upside with his speed, versatility, and long frame.
"“You won’t even recognize him in three years with how much his body will change when he’s on an NFL team. He’s going to be a lot thicker and stronger than what you see on tape right now.”"- Scouting Director from AFC Team
Carter has had an incredible collegiate career with Army as he has racked up a career total of 25.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, two interceptions, five forced and 96 tackles. In 2021, he had a stat line of 41 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, one interception, two pass deflections, and four forced fumbles. I believe, as stated above, when he puts on muscle mass he will be a force to reckon with and dominate NFL offenses.
I think with enough time his speed and physical development will make him one of the best linebackers in the league. That speed and his long arms allow him to play good coverage on tight ends while also slipping through blocks like butter. His player comparison for me would be Kwon Alexander.