Houston Texans Draft: Top 10 sleeper picks in the 2023 draft for the Texans
1. Myles Murphy, Defensive End Clemson
This draft class is loaded with edge talent but the guy that catches my eye is Myles Murphy. He's a freakishly scary athlete with good speed, strength, and an eye for the ball. He shows great use of his hands off the line and explodes through lineman and gaps with ease.
Over his three-year career with Clemson, he's racked up 18.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 36 tackles for loss, and 116 tackles. He's a great run stopper as the Texans need major help as they ranked first in most rushing yards given up last season, with 2,894.
Murphy reminds me of Carlos Dunlap: long, fast off the line, and great strength. I think Murphy will be an underdog DROY. He can be the perfect edge rusher, with his quickness and hands, and can become an unstoppable force in the backfield for running backs. He's currently the 24th-ranked prospect and third-best defensive end according to ESPN.