Houston Texans Draft: Top 10 sleeper picks in the 2023 draft for the Texans
10. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Center Michigan
The Texans are in dire need of a center at the moment as they currently have Scott Quessenberry listed as their starter. Their solution to this problem will be Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi who is a projected fourth-round selection.
He started his career with Virginia where he missed only one game before transferring to Michigan where he became an anchor to one of the best offensive lines in the country. In the 2022 season, he was awarded the Rimington Award for the best center and Outland Trophy for the best interior offensive lineman. PFF graded him with an 80.4 this past season.
He's a smart player he reads defenses well and makes pre-snap calls with ease. He'll provide the Texans with strong run blocking through his understanding of body positioning and leverage. He's a big name to watch in the mid-round as the Texans search for the new anchor of their offensive line.