Houston Texans Draft: Top 10 sleeper picks in the 2023 draft for the Texans
9. Dorian Thompson-Robinson Quarterback UCLA
You can never have enough quarterback depth and I think Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a great late-round selection to provide quality competition. Thompson-Robinson is a very versatile and experienced quarterback who can compete to become a starter in the future.
XFL director of quarterback development, Jesse Palmer described Thompson-Robinson as one of the best playmakers in the draft. He went on to say he gets the ball out quickly and slings it downfield with ease. What I like about him is his athleticism. He ran for a career total of 1,826 yards, 28 rushing touchdowns, and a 3.9 average yards per carry.
He improved as a passer as he went from 1,311 yards and seven touchdowns his freshman year to a smooth 3,169 yards passing and 27 touchdowns with a career passer rating of 145.6.
He's a perfect RPO quarterback with a quick draw who I believe is a perfect project QB and can start on any team in two to three years with the right system.