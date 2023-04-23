Houston Texans Draft: Top 10 sleeper picks in the 2023 draft for the Texans
After a very successful offseason, signing many big names, the Texans look to have another successful draft class this season. Draft day is just days away and with 12 picks this year, the Texans will be looking to find a lot of talent that will help them build the perfect playoff contending team.
The Texans will look to fill some primary needs in Days One and Two of the draft as they search to complete a perfect roster in DeMeco Ryans first year as head coach. The most notable positions to watch for are interior line, defensive end, wide receiver, and tight end. With that being said here are ten sleeper picks for the Texans.